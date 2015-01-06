By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 6 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras aims to write off all of an expected
multi-billion-dollar loss stemming from a corruption scandal
when it releases unaudited third-quarter results this month, a
source with direct knowledge of the company's thinking told
Reuters.
The loss will result from the write-down of assets whose
value was inflated by corruption. Petrobras will likely
calculate the amount using the "present value of discounted
future cash flows" rather than the "fair price" accounting
method, said the source, who asked for anonymity because they
were not authorized to speak on the matter.
"The company wants to put this behind it as quickly as
possible," the source said. "It is determined to take all of the
loss now as re-calculating past results is too complicated and
figuring out the exact value of corruption and overcharging is
almost impossible."
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request from
Reuters for comment.
When and how to take the still unknown loss from Brazil's
largest-ever corruption scandal, which included price-fixing,
bribery and political kick-backs, will determine how quickly
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, resumes normal operations and regains investor
confidence.
Petrobras was unable to release third-quarter results after
an investigation, arrests and indictments of company officials
and Petrobras contractors prompted auditor
PricewaterhouseCoopers in November to refuse to certify its
financial statements.
Since then, Petrobras, already the world's most-indebted and
least-profitable major oil company, has been cut out of debt
markets and seen its stock fall more than 40 percent to trade at
its lowest levels in a decade.
The company in December promised to release unaudited
third-quarter results by the end of January.
The present value of discounted future cash flows is the
best way to write down the assets, said Reginaldo Gonçalves,
coordinator of accounting sciences at Faculdade Santa Marcelina,
a Sao Paulo university-level academy.
The method prices assets based on what Petrobras expects
them to earn rather than on the market price of similar oil
refineries, oil platforms and other assets, he said.
"The key will be the parameters - oil price, exchange rate -
that Petrobras uses to set the new values," Gonçalves said. "If
it isn't transparent, it won't convince investors the accounts
are correct."
Additional losses could be taken in the future if new
corruption cases come to light and some losses could be reversed
if assets perform better than first expected, he added.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alan Crosby)