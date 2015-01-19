RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it produced its first oil from the Lucias offshore oil field in the Gulf of Mexico with project leader Anadarko Petroleum Corp and four other partners.

The field, which produced its first oil on Friday, is expected to produce about 80,000 barrels of oil a day and 450 million cubic meters (12.7 million cubic meters) of natural gas a day when fully operational, according to Anadarko's website.

That would give Petrobras, which owns 11.5 percent of the project, about 9,000 barrels of oil a day and 52 million cubic meters a day of gas when fully operational, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Anadarko is the operator and owns 23.8 percent of Lucias, which is located 380 km (238 miles) southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The other partners are Freeport-McMoRan Inc with 25.1 percent, ExxonMobil Corp with 23.3 percent, Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest oil developer, with 7.8 percent and Italy's ENI SpA with 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)