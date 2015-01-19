RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 19 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it
produced its first oil from the Lucias offshore oil field in the
Gulf of Mexico with project leader Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and four other partners.
The field, which produced its first oil on Friday, is
expected to produce about 80,000 barrels of oil a day and 450
million cubic meters (12.7 million cubic meters) of natural gas
a day when fully operational, according to Anadarko's website.
That would give Petrobras, which owns 11.5 percent of the
project, about 9,000 barrels of oil a day and 52 million cubic
meters a day of gas when fully operational, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations.
Anadarko is the operator and owns 23.8 percent of Lucias,
which is located 380 km (238 miles) southwest of Port Fourchon,
Louisiana.
The other partners are Freeport-McMoRan Inc with
25.1 percent, ExxonMobil Corp with 23.3 percent, Inpex
Corp, Japan's biggest oil developer, with 7.8 percent
and Italy's ENI SpA with 8.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)