SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian police have arrested
Jorge Zelada, former head of Petrobras' international division,
as part of an ongoing investigation into bribery and corruption
at the state-run oil producer, a local newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Zelada is accused of money-laundering, appropriating public
funds, corruption, tax evasion and contract fraud, Folha de S.
Paulo newspaper reported. He was taken into custody early
Thursday as part of the graft probe centered on Petrobras that
has already ensnared several of Brazil's top executives.
According to a police statement, the 15th phase of the
investigation, dubbed "The Monaco Connection," led to search and
seize warrants for three other suspects, though none were named.
Zelada is the fifth ex-Petrobras executive implicated in the
16-month old investigation.
A press representative for the Federal Police did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an emailed statement, the police said they will give a
press conference at 10:00 a.m. local time (1300 GMT).
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)