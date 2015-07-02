(Updates with Vantage Drilling statement)
By Asher Levine and Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazilian police arrested
Jorge Zelada, former director of Petrobras'
international division, as part of an ongoing investigation into
bribery and corruption at the state-run oil producer,
prosecutors said on Thursday.
Zelada is suspected of money-laundering, appropriating
public funds, corruption, tax evasion and contract fraud. He was
taken into custody early Thursday as part of the graft probe
that has already ensnared dozens of Brazil's top executives.
Prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said Zelada, who
led the international division from 2008 to 2012, appeared to
have received bribes on a contract for the Titanium Explorer
drillship operated by Vantage Drilling Co and another
rig operated by Pride International, a company acquired by Ensco
Plc in 2011.
Lima told Reuters last week the sprawling investigation had
turned up evidence of corruption by more than a dozen foreign
firms that had contracts with Petrobras, but Vantage is thought
to be the first U.S. company mentioned.
Paul Bragg, chairman and chief executive officer of Vantage,
said in a statement the company has found no evidence that would
substantiate any allegation of improper activity in connection
with the awarding of the Titanium Explorer contract.
Efforts to reach press representatives at Ensco were
unsuccessful.
According to a police statement, the 15th phase of the
Petrobras investigation, dubbed "The Monaco Connection," led to
search and seize warrants for three other suspects.
Zelada is suspected of hiding some 11 million euros ($12.19
million) received through bribes in Monaco, prosecutors said in
a statement.
His lawyer Eduardo Moraes said the arrest was unnecessary
and illegal and that he would ask for a higher court to release
his client. Zelada has not been formally charged and federal
Judge Sergio Moro justified his preventive detention by pointing
to a risk of additional money laundering involving overseas
accounts.
Zelada is the fifth ex-Petrobras executive implicated in the
16-month-old investigation and the fourth to be arrested.
Another former head of the international division, Nestor
Cervero, was sentenced May 26 to five years in prison for money
laundering.
Lima said he expects to end the year with about 1 billion
reais ($321.5 million) in funds returned to Petrobras, which
prosecutors say was a victim of the corruption scheme.
($1 = 3.11 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
(Editing by W Simon and Lisa Shumaker)