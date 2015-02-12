BRASILIA Feb 12 The new chief executive of
Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras plans to cut
investments and sell assets, and could offer shares in some of
the company's units to raise cash and cut debt, according to an
interview in Valor Economico newspaper.
Aldemir Bendine also reiterated that potential asset
writedowns caused by the graft scandal engulfing the company
would be "much lower" than estimates of 88.6 billion reais
($30.9 billion) made in notes that accompanied the company's
unaudited third-quarter results.
The newspaper interview, published on Thursday, was one of
the first since Bendine, previously chief executive of state-run
lender Banco do Brasil, took the helm of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) last week.
He faces the daunting task of restoring market credibility
in Petrobras by publishing realistic estimates of graft-related
losses and avoiding a default on its massive debt, the largest
of any oil company in the world.
Petrobras results have been delayed since November, when the
so-called Car Wash operation by Brazilian federal police led to
the arrest of former company directors and executives at its
suppliers.
Bendine's three "immediate" goals, according to the
interview, are downsizing Petrobras' $206.8 billion investment
plan, publishing audited earnings reports for 2014 as soon as
possible, and implementing "deep changes" in corporate
governance.
He ruled out raising capital by selling Petrobras' shares in
the market, but said some units could go public. During his
stint as Banco do Brasil's CEO, the initial public offering
(IPO) of the lender's insurance unit BB Seguridade
was one of the world's largest in 2013.
"If Petrobras manages to resume dialogue with investors and
the market, there is the possibility of opening the capital of
some assets. This is an alternative," Bendine said.
Petrobras will focus on oil drilling and will divest in
other areas such as refining, according to the interview.
Bendine ruled out selling stakes in oil fields. "The increase in
oil production is the company's core, it is what brings in
results," he said.
An explosion on an offshore oil and gas platform operated by
Petrobras killed at least three workers and injured 10 on
Wednesday.
($1 = 2.87 Brazilian reais)
