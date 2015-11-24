SAO PAULO Nov 24 Brazilian state-run lender
BNDES said on Tuesday federal police had taken documents related
to Grupo Sao Fernando in the latest phase of a sprawling
corruption investigation that has hit the country's sugar and
ranching industries.
Prosecutors said earlier they were investigating
questionable loans to bankrupt sugar mill Usina Sao Fernando,
which is controlled by rancher Jose Carlos Bumlai, a close
friend of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrested on
Tuesday.
BNDES denied any irregularities in its loans to Grupo Sao
Fernando.
