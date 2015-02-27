BRIEF-Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday that lawyer Luiz Navarro was named to the board of directors.
Navarro will take a seat as one of seven government-appointed members of the 10-member board replacing Marcio Zimmermann, Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage: