RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said Luiz Navarro, a lawyer who has specialized in anti-corruption legislation, was elected to its board of directors.

Navarro, 49, will take a seat as one of seven, government-appointed members of the 10-member board, Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said in a statement. He replaces Marcio Zimmermann, the executive secretary of Brazil's mines and energy ministry.

Navarro is a senior consultant in Brasilia for Veirano Advogados, one of Brazil's largest law firms.

Before joining Veirano, he worked 10 years for Brazil's Controladoria-Geral da União, which is part of Brazil's Presidency and is responsible for the protection of public property and internal controls. He rose to the position of executive secretary, the No. 2 spot at the institution, and had also been secretary of corruption prevention.

While he was formally elected by the board, the seven government members of the board are ultimately the direct appointments of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Navarro takes his seat as Petrobras tries to deal with what many believe to be the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.

According to police and prosecutors, senior Petrobras officials conspired with executives of construction and engineering companies to inflate the value of contracts for ships, refineries, repairs and other goods and services.

Some of the excess was then kicked back as bribes to Petrobras officials and politicians and as campaign contributions to Rousseff's ruling Workers' Party and its allies in Congress.