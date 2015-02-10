(Corrects Jan. 28 story to say analyst Karina Freitas is
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras still runs the risk of being declared in
default on billions of dollars of debt even after releasing its
delayed third-quarter earnings before a self-imposed deadline, a
New York-based hedge fund said on Wednesday.
The results, which failed to include an expected charge
against earnings related to a corruption scandal, may even add
to the number of bond covenants, or legal promises to investors,
that have been broken by the company, a senior executive at
Aurelius Capital Management said.
In particular, Petrobras' comment in "Note 2" of its
unaudited third-quarter results saying that they do not fully
meet the International Accounting Standards Board's (IASB)
international reporting standards shows non-compliance, said
Mark Brodsky, Aurelius' chairman.
The Petrobras note to its results says some of its results
are in compliance with the IASB's IAS-34 rule but some,
including those related to assets whose value may have been
overvalued by corruption, are not.
"Despite its recent assurances, Petrobras remains in default
on its New York-law bonds," Brodsky said in a statement sent to
Reuters. "Those bonds require Petrobras to issue financial
statements that comply with IASB rules, but Note 2 to the new
financial statements admits that they do not."
Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Aurelius' comments. Aurelius, an investment firm with
a focus on distressed assets, asked investors in December to put
Petrobras into default as "a precautionary step," according to a
Dec. 29 letter.
If investors holding at least 25 percent of a Petrobras bond
with this covenant agree with Aurelius, this could lead to a
default declaration, raising the risk that Petrobras may have
repay $54 billion of bonds governed by New York law before
maturity. If one bond is declared in default, all bonds could
follow.
The cost of insuring Petrobras' 10-year dollar debt from
default through credit default swaps, rose by
about 18 basis points on Wednesday to 459.3 points.
Aurelius was a leading member of a group of investors that
refused to accept a debt restructuring with Argentina, taking
the country to court.
Petrobras' failure to take the scandal-linked writedowns in
the quarter is one of several factors that makes it hard to tell
how far Petrobras' debt levels have deteriorated, said Karina
Freitas, analyst at Concórdia Corretora, a Sao Paulo brokerage.
Bonds sold by Petrobras in 2011 were sold with covenants
where Petrobras says it will aim to keep debt within the limits
of its five-year strategic plan.
The results, which were supposed to have been released in
November, were delayed after auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers
declined to certify the company's financial records amid growing
allegations of contract-fixing, bribery and political
kick-backs.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation,
Aurelius is still seeking other investors to declare a default.
Petrobras may also continue in breach of a covenant that
acquired the company to provide the third-quarter unaudited
results within 90 days of the end of the quarter, a deadline
that passed Dec. 29, according to an industry source with direct
knowledge of bondholder plans.
Petrobras said in December that it received permission for
late reporting on a non-bond loan from a bilateral lender, but
declined to detail any wavers from bondholders to miss the 90
day deadline.
