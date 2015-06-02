(Adds $945 million Bradesco loan, details)
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras said on Monday it has sold $2.5 billion in 100-year
bonds, as its cost of borrowing surged in the wake of a giant
corruption scandal and concern about its soaring debt, one of
the world's largest, rose.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, sold the 6.85 percent bonds due in June 2115 at
81.07 percent of face value to yield 8.45 percent.
Because of the discount, Petrobras raised about $2.03
billion in the sale.
While the sale shows that investors are still willing to
loan money to the company after a price-fixing, bribery and
political kick-back scandal led to about $17 billion in
write-downs, investors are demanding higher returns from the Rio
de Janeiro-based company despite low international interest
rates.
Petrobras sold $1.8 billion of 5.625 percent 30-year bonds
in May 2013 to yield 7.3 percent; it was borrowing similar
amounts in dollars for less than 4 percent as recently as 2012.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan managed the sale.
Petrobras has turned increasingly to China's banks for
financing and signed $7 billion-worth in loans during the visit
to Brasilia by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last month.
Earlier on Monday, the company said it finalized a 5-year
export financing loan of 3 billion reais ($945.3 million) for
its unit Petrobras Distribuidora SA from Brazil's second largest
private sector bank Banco Bradesco SA.
Petrobras is the world's third most indebted non financial
company.
($1 = 3.1737 Brazilian reais)
