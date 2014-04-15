* Pasadena, Texas refinery has resulted in $500 mln in
write-offs
* Petrobras shares on track to fall most in seven weeks
* CEO Foster says Pasadena refinery profitable because of
shale oil
(Adds additional comment from Petrobras and details about
refinery costs)
By Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, April 15 Brazil's
state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, on Tuesday
defended its 2006 purchase of a refinery in Pasadena, Texas,
even as it admitted the deal caused the company to lose money.
At a day-long Brazilian Senate hearing, Chief Executive
Maria das Graças Foster explained that Petrobras, as
the company is known bought the refinery in hopes of maximizing
returns on Brazilian oil shipped to the United States.
Despite making a good returns on its oil in the early years
a world economic downturn starting in 2008 reduced the amount
the company could earn from the refinery's gasoline and diesel
output, she said.
"With time the project developed a low probability of
returning its investment," she said. "In the end you can't call
an investment that has seen Petrobras write off $500 million
worth of value on its balance sheet a good deal."
Foster's comments came as Brazilian lawmakers seek to learn
more about a purchase that in recent weeks has drawn heavy
criticism. Because of the refinery's allegely high cost, and
losses incurred by the company at the refinery afterward, some
critics have questioned the transaction and tried to tie it to a
widening corruption scandal at Petrobras, as the company is
known.
Some of President Dilma Rousseff's opponents in Congress are
pushing for a formal investigation into the purchase, made when
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras. Rousseff's approval rating
has slipped in recent weeks and the corruption scandal and other
problems at Petrobras threaten to hurt them further as she seeks
reelection in October.
Petrobras stock fell sharply in afternoon trading at the Sao
Paulo stock exchange. Its preferred shares, mirroring losses by
many other Brazilian stocks, dropped 3.3 percent to 15.41 reais,
on track to its biggest one-day drop in seven weeks.
On March 20, Paulo Roberto Costa, Petrobras' former refining
and supply chief, was arrested in connection with a
money-laundering investigation. Last week, Brazil's federal
police force executed nearly two dozen search and arrest
warrants in the case, including at Petrobras headquarters.
Costa has been charged with no crime, but a judge has
authorized his being held in a Federal Police lock-up. The case,
known as Operação Lava Jato, or "Operation Car Wash", has led to
the resignation of the vice president of Brazil's lower house of
Congress, a leader of Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Prosecutors in Brazil, the United States and the Netherlands
are also looking at more than $100 million of bribes allegedly
paid to Petrobras officials by SBM Offshore NV, a
Dutch company that leases oil production ships.
At Tuesday's hearing, Foster attacked claims by opposition
politicians that Petrobras paid more than 20 times the true
value for Pasadena Refining System Inc. She also said an
internal investigation of the purchase found no wrongdoing by
Petrobras employees in the purchase.
Foster broke down for lawmakers the $1.25 billion she said
Petrobras paid Belgium's Astra Oil supposedly paid for the
100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.
While $554 million paid for refining assets, another $341
million were for an oil trading unit. The rest of the price, she
said, was for related infrastructure and legal costs.
Since the original purchase, Petrobras spent an additional
$685 million on repairs and improvements to the refinery.
Coupled with the original price tag, those costs have made it
difficult for Petrobras to make a return on its investment,
Foster said.
Part of the controversy stems from disagreements over how
much privately-held Astra originally paid for the refinery.
Critics say Astra paid $42.5 million to Crown Oil for
Pasadena in 2005, a year before selling half of the facility to
Petrobras for $360 million. Petrobras bought the rest of the
refinery from Astra in 2012 for $821 million.
Foster, though, disputed the numbers. She said Astra
actually paid $360 million to Crown oil for the Pasadena
refinery, 8.5 times more than what critics allege.
Astra could not be reached for comment.
The premium paid by Petrobras, Foster said, gave Petrobras
control in running the refinery for the partnership. The high
price also reflected refining margins that were rising along
with a world-wide commodities boom.
"We had a lot of control over Astra," she said. "Petrobras
used all care when it made the deal, but it had to pay for that
control."
Despite a drop in returns because of the global economic
slow-down starting in 2008, the refinery has rebounded, she
argued. The advent of U.S. shale oil and a lack of global
refining capacity have caused a boom in U.S. refining.
"Because of the shale oil we are doing very well," Foster
said. The Pasadena refinery made a profit of $40 million to $50
million a month in January, February and March, she said.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle in Brasilia)