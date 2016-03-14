BRASILIA, March 14 China's CNOOC Ltd
is interested in purchasing a minority stake in Brazilian
petrochemical company Braskem SA from state-run
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, newspaper Valor said on
Monday.
A Petrobras source told Reuters in January the company had
been receiving interest from major international chemical
companies for its 36 percent stake in Braskem's total capital.
Talks are still preliminary, Valor said.
Representatives for Petrobras and CNOOC were not immediately
available to comment on the Valor report.
Petrobras have tried to speed up a long-stalled program to
sell assets as it struggles to finance expansion and pay down
its $130 billion debt, the largest of any oil company.
Braskem's controlling shareholder Grupo Odebrecht SA
, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate, is
also seeking to exit Braskem and could sell its stake in a joint
transaction with Petrobras, three sources told Reuters last
week.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)