RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's office of the comptroller general said on Wednesday it has opened a case against 10 additional construction firms that have contracts with state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The case runs against Alumni Engenharia, GDK, Promon Engenharia, Andrade Gutierrez, Fidens Engenharia, Sanko Sider, Odebrecht, Odebrecht Óleo e Gás, Odebrecht Ambiental and SOG Óleo e Gás, according to a statement from the comptroller general, known as the CGU.

The process may prevent the companies from signing new contracts and lead to fines and other penalties.

In December, Brazil's comptroller general opened a case against eight construction companies that had ties with Petrobras, which is involved in a massive corruption scandal.

As part of the scheme, several engeneering firms have been charged with forming a cartel that funneled funds from Petrobras contracts to politicians. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)