(Adds comments from companies cited by the comptroller)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's office of the
comptroller general said on Wednesday it had opened a case
against 10 additional firms that may be involved in a massive
corruption scheme at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
The case runs against Alumini Engenharia, GDK, Promon
Engenharia, Andrade Gutierrez, Fidens Engenharia, Sanko-Sider,
Odebrecht, Odebrecht Óleo e Gás, Odebrecht Ambiental and SOG
Óleo e Gás, according to a statement from the comptroller
general, known as the CGU.
The process may prevent the companies, which include some of
Brazil's biggest builders, from signing new contracts and lead
to fines and other penalties, the comptroller said.
In December, the CGU opened a case against eight
construction companies that had ties with Petrobras, leaving
many of them in financial trouble as they lost revenue and
access to capital markets.
Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal is rippling through
various sectors of Brazil's economy. Large infrastructure
projects will likely be stalled with so many engineering firms
under investigation.
Contacted by Reuters, Andrade Gutierrez said "it has never
been involved in any of the facts currently being investigated."
Builder Odebrecht said it has never taken part in any cartel
and that it won all its contracts with Petrobras in accordance
to the legislation.
Odebrecht Ambiental, which specializes in water and sewage
services, said it sees no reason to be on the CGU's list as its
work is not related to the activities currently being
investigated.
Drilling firm Odebrecht Óleo e Gás vehemently denied its
participation in any wrongdoing and reaffirmed that all its
Petrobras contracts were obtained in accordance to the Brazilian
legislation.
Alumini Engenharia representatives said the company
vehemently disputes the accusations and has always guided its
business with ethical and transparent standards.
Fidens Engenharia said it will prove that it has not taken
part in any irregularity.
Sanko-Sider, an importer of pipes, said it sees no reason
for being on the CGU list as it never sold its products to
Petrobras nor participated in bidding processes involving public
money.
Representatives for Promon Engenharia and GDK said the
companies could only comment after being officially notified by
the CGU.
Reuters was not able to reach representatives for SOG Óleo e
Gás.
In the first phase of a year-old corruption and money
laundering probe, executives from six engineering firms were
charged with forming a cartel that funneled funds from Petrobras
contracts to politicians and political parties.
