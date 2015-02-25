BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil has no plans to capitalize Petrobras at the moment despite market fears the state-run oil company could need fresh capital after Moody's Investors Service stripped it of its investment grade credit rating, two government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
Moody's cut Petrobras' rating by two notches late on Tuesday and kept the firm on review for further downgrade, citing concerns over an ongoing corruption scandal and liquidity pressures.
"We have no plans to capitalize Petrobras," said one of the officials, who asked for anonymity to speak freely. "The government is not planning to make any cash transfers to Petrobras."
The same official added that the government was worried that the Petrobras downgrade could end up having a contagion effect on Brazil's sovereign rating. (Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.