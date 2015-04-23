RIO DE JANEIRO, April 23 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras currently has no plans to increase capital or convert debt to equity after taking a $17 billion write-down in the wake of a massive corruption scandal, a company executive told investors on a phone conference on Thursday.

Many analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, to resort to a capital increase in the next few months to support its investment plan. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)