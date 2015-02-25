(Adds quote from Brazil president, ratings background, previous

By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil has no plans to pump new
capital into Petrobras, even after a debt-rating downgrade by
Moody's Investors Service threatens to limit the cash-strapped
oil company's access to finance and raise its borrowing costs,
two government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
Late on Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on
foreign debt of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as state-run
Petrobras is formally known, by two notches to Ba2 from an
investment grade Baa3. It kept the company on review for a
further downgrade, citing concerns over an corruption scandal
and liquidity pressures.
Obligations rated Ba2 are judged by Moody's "to have
speculative elements and are subject to substantial credit
risk."
"We have no plans to capitalize Petrobras," said one of the
officials, who requested anonymity. "The government is not
planning to make any cash transfers to Petrobras."
In exchange for capital, the government would get more
Petrobras stock, likely diluting minority share holdings. The
government has promised not to put new capital into the company
since 2010 when Petrobras sold $70 billion of new shares and the
government bought the biggest stake.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said Moody's failed to
appreciate efforts to avoid the downgrade.
"There was a lack of information about what is happening at
Petrobras," she told reporters on Wednesday. "I have no doubt
Petrobras will be fully capable of recovering from this without
any major consequences."
The government is now concerned the Petrobras' downgrade
could raise pressure to cut Brazil's own sovereign debt rating.
To avoid that, the government plans to announce new spending
controls.
"The government has not yet shown all the measures that are
under discussion. The ratings agencies will probably like some
of the measures that we will release soon," said the official,
who has been briefed on the plans. "We are working to maintain
the country's rating."
The official declined say what the measures were, but said
they could be announced in the coming days.
Moody's was the first of the "big-three" ratings agencies to
cut Petrobras' credit rating to speculative or "junk" levels.
Fitch and Standard & Poor's rate Petrobras BBB-minus, their
lowest investment-grade level.
Fitch put that rating on watch negative, meaning a downgrade
is possible within months.
A second downgrade to junk could cause Petrobras' bond and
stock prices to fall. Many fund managers are only allowed to
invest in companies that are rated investment grade by at least
two ratings agencies.
