BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
SAO PAULO May 20 The nominee for chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Pedro Parente, plans to keep his post as chairman of exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA if the companies see no conflict of interest.
The plan, announced in a BM&FBovespa securities filing on Friday, followed news from the oil company, known as Petrobras, that its board would meet on Monday to discuss Parente's appointment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.