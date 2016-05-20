BRIEF-Route1 says qtrly total revenue rose to $1.9 million
* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 20 The board of Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA will meet on Monday to formalize the nomination of Pedro Parente as chief executive, replacing Aldemir Bendine, according to a securities filing on Friday.
Parente, a 63-year-old engineer and one-time chief of staff to former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, was appointed by interim President Michel Temer as Petrobras faces a financial crisis brought on by low world oil prices, crippling debt and a massive corruption scandal. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.