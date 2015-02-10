SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Feb 10 The incoming chief
executive officer of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
Aldemir Bendine, said on Tuesday that the company's board gave
him full autonomy to dictate its own pricing policy and protect
cash.
In an interview with TV Globo's flagship nightly news show,
Bendine said media reports that the company was preparing to
book 88 billion reais ($31 billion) in an asset writedown due to
corruption did not reflect "the reality of the company."
Independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers are accompanying
Petrobras "day by day" in the task of preparing the release of
its results, he said. Bendine, who took over as CEO on Friday,
said the company's priority is a sound management of cash and
indebtedness.
($1 = 2.8338 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Anthony Boadle;
Editing by Chris Reese)