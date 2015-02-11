(Adds Bendine comment, comment from accounting professor and
critic, background on potential losses)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 The new chief executive
officer of Brazil's Petrobras said on Tuesday that he has full
autonomy to dictate its own fuel-pricing policy and protect
cash, even as he questioned the size of losses stemming from a
giant corruption scandal.
In his first public statements since he was named CEO on
Friday, Aldemir Bendine said no decision had been taken on
whether Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, will book 88.6 billion reais ($31 billion) of
potential asset writedowns outlined in notes to its unaudited
third-quarter results in January.
By saying that "this does not reflect the reality of the
company," he suggested the assessment was too high, a comment
unlikely to calm investors concerned that the government
appointed him to limit the political fallout from a writedown
rather than clean out dead-wood in the company's accounts.
"What we are discussing now is the methodology, the way to
calculate this," Bendine said on Globo Television network's
nightly news program.
"The results will reflect the actual situation in 2014,
which could be affected by corruption, but also other variables
such as prices," he said.
Bendine said a writedown is to be expected in fourth-quarter
audited results which Petrobras must provide the market by the
end of June or face default on more than $50 billion of bonds.
The 88.6 billion real number was released by former CEO
Maria das Graças Foster in her notes to the third-quarter
result. She said that an internal review of assets related to
evidence in a price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back
probe found 88.6 billion reais of over-valued assets and 27.2
billion reais of undervalued assets.
If confirmed by auditors, that would lead to a 61.4 billion
real writedown, an amount equal to more than half the company's
current 120-billion-real ($43.3 billion) market value.
President Dilma Rousseff picked Bendine, a 35-year veteran
of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, to revive Brazil's
largest company from the fallout of a graft scheme involving
former executives, top construction and engineering firms and
political parties, including Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Investors hoped for a more independent manager with fewer
ties to the Rousseff administration.
"To question writedowns made by a group of respected people
hired by Petrobras itself is not a good sign," said Reginaldo
Gonçalves, an accounting professor at Faculdade Santa Marcelina,
a Sao Paulo university.
"You can't leave over-valued assets on your books for any
reason or use them as collateral for debt," he added. "The
government is showing it will do anything to avoid the damage a
writedown will do to its reputation."
Bendine said independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers
were accompanying Petrobras "day by day" in the task of
preparing the release of its results.
Bendine said the company's priority was sound management of
its cash flow and indebtedness. Petrobras is the world's most
indebted oil company. Bendine said the debt was not as high as
it looks, given the oil company's ability to generate revenue.
($1 = 2.8338 Brazilian reais)
