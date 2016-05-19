(In 10th paragraph corrects to say Petrobras debt in 2002 was
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO May 19 Brazil's interim
President Michel Temer named Pedro Parente chief executive
officer of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on
Thursday as his government tries to kick-start a shrinking
economy and shore up the debt-laden oil producer.
Parente, an engineer, former Bunge Ltd executive and
one-time chief of staff to former President Fernando Henrique
Cardoso, replaces Aldemir Bendine, according to the president's
office. Bendine had been running Petrobras, as the
company is known, for the last 15 months.
Petrobras did not immediately reply to a request for comment
on the appointment.
Parente, 63, will be charged with efforts to rescue
Petrobras from financial crisis brought on by low world oil
prices, crippling debt and a massive corruption scandal.
Parente is best known for his role as chairman of the Brazil
unit of agribusiness and commodities-trading giant Bunge Ltd
from 2010 to 2014. Bunge is Brazil's largest grains
exporter.
The appointment also marks Parente's return to Petrobras
after 14 years. He sat on Petrobras' board under former
Brazilian President Cardoso. Parente was a key player in opening
Petrobras to competition and international investment after the
Cardoso administration ended Petrobras' monopoly over
exploration and production in 1997.
From 1999-2002 he also served as Cardoso's chief of staff
and managed a severe energy crisis that required electricity
rationing and the quick building of supplementary power
stations. He also helped manage a reduction of the government's
stake in Petrobras.
The Petrobras he will take over, pending approval by the
company's board of directors, will be quite different than the
one he left. Petrobras invested $4.91 billion in 2002, Parente's
last year on the board. A decade later Petrobras was investing
nearly $50 billion a year and despite major cutbacks still plans
to spend $19 billion this year.
Despite the nearly ten-fold increase in investment,
Petrobras has struggled in recent years to increase domestic oil
production as much as expected, missing annual targets for 12
straight years.
Meanwhile, its total debt soared faster than output to about
450 billion reais, or nearly $130 billion, at the end of the
first quarter from 33 billion reais ($9.32 billion) in 2002.
Petrobras is now the most indebted oil company in the world.
Plans to sell $14 billion of assets have stalled, forcing more
cuts.
Temer, who replaced suspended President Dilma Rousseff last
week while she faces an impeachment trial, chose Parente on
Monday, according to a report on the Web site of the O Globo
daily newspaper.
($1 = 3.5634 Brazilian reais)
