BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO May 19 Brazil's interim
President Michel Temer named Pedro Parente chief executive
officer of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on
Thursday as his government tries to kick-start a shrinking
economy and shore up the debt-laden oil producer.
An engineer and one-time chief of staff to former President
Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Parente replaces Aldemir Bendine.
Parente, 63, is charged with rescuing Petrobras,
as the company is known, from a financial crisis brought on by
low world oil prices, crippling debt and a massive corruption
scandal.
"I understand the responsibilities," Parente said at a news
conference in Brasilia. "I have no doubt that the company will
have good governance and ...a strictly professional management."
He said there would be no political appointments at the
company.
Parente is best known for his role as chairman of the Brazil
unit of agribusiness and commodities-trading giant Bunge Ltd
from 2010 to 2014.
He said he would resign as chairman of the Brazilian bourse
BM&FBovespa SA if there were a conflict of interest, though he
would prefer to stay on as the company is in the middle of
acquiring rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.
The appointment marks Parente's return to Petrobras after 14
years. He sat on Petrobras' board under Cardoso and was a key
player in opening Petrobras to competition and international
investment after the Cardoso administration ended Petrobras'
monopoly over exploration and production in 1997.
He managed a severe energy crisis that required electricity
rationing and the quick building of supplementary power stations
and also helped manage a reduction of the government's stake in
Petrobras.
The Petrobras he will take over, pending approval by its
board of directors, will be quite different than the one he
left. Petrobras invested $4.91 billion in 2002, Parente's last
year on the board. A decade later Petrobras was investing nearly
$50 billion a year and despite major cutbacks still plans to
spend $19 billion this year.
Petrobras has struggled in recent years to increase domestic
oil production as much as expected, missing annual targets for
12 straight years.
Meanwhile, its total debt soared faster than output to about
450 billion reais, or nearly $130 billion, at the end of the
first quarter from 33 billion reais ($9.32 billion) in 2002.
Petrobras is now the most indebted oil company in the world.
Temer replaced suspended President Dilma Rousseff last week
while she faces an impeachment trial.
($1 = 3.5634 Brazilian reais)
