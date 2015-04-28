By Tom Hals and Noeleen Walder
| WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 28
WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 28 Brazilian oil
company Petrobras' $17 billion write-down, announced
last week, may have been meant to close the accounting on a
sprawling corruption scandal, but could instead provide fresh
ammunition for a U.S. class action lawsuit.
The case, filed in Manhattan federal court in December by a
group of large investors, alleges $98 billion of the company's
American depository shares, or ADRs, and bonds were artificially
inflated since 2010 by the company overstating the value of
assets such as major projects. Petrobras has moved to have the
case dismissed.
The plaintiffs say Petrobras improperly inflated the project
costs to fatten profits of suppliers and contractors, who in
turn kicked cash back to Petrobras employees.
Last week, the company wrote down assets to reflect a more
accurate value, and the lawyer leading the class actions for
investors said the restatement is "highly relevant" to the case
and bolsters his clients' allegations.
"We believe these facts are certainly helpful to our case,"
said Jeremy Lieberman, an attorney with the Pomerantz law firm
in New York, who is leading the plaintiffs' case.
Petrobas has argued that investors are taking aim at the
wrong parties. It wants the case dismissed before investors can
begin the process of demanding evidence from the company, such
as documents and witnesses which might prove their case.
"Petrobras itself was the victim in this scandal, carried
out by a criminal cartel of Brazil's largest construction and
engineering companies," said the defendants in papers filed in
U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Petrobras blames a group of Petrobras suppliers, corrupt
politicians and former Petrobras employees, and none of them
have been named as defendants.
The investors are due to file papers opposing Petrobras'
motion to dismiss on May 8.
More than a dozen large investors sued Petrobras beginning
last year, including the City of Providence, Rhode Island, and
public pension systems in Ohio and other states. Those cases
were consolidated in March and British pension fund Universities
Superannuation Scheme Ltd, which said in a court filing it had
lost about $84 million on its Petrobras holdings, was appointed
lead plaintiff. It will represent the proposed class and
negotiate any eventual settlement.
The $98 billion of stocks and bonds that the plaintiffs
allege was artificially inflated is more than half again the
company's $59.6 billion stock market capitalization today.
Petrobras' $70 billion secondary share sale in 2010 was the
largest sale of stock in history.
Petrobras has fallen a long way from seven years ago, when
it grew to the world's fifth-largest company and became a way to
bet on Brazil's bustling economy and recently discovered
deep-sea oil reserves. Today, the economy has stalled, oil
output is flat and Petrobras is the world's most indebted energy
company.
BRAZILIANS IN THE STREETS
The scandal has brought millions of Brazilians to the
streets to demand the resignation of President Dilma Rousseff,
who was chairwoman from 2003 to 2010 of Petrobras, when most of
the corruption took place, according to Brazilian courts. The
Brazilian government owns a majority of Petrobras' voting stock,
giving it seven of 10 seats on the Petrobras board and control
of the company.
Rousseff has not been implicated in the scandal, and the
lack of evidence tying her or Petrobras' former chief executives
to the scandal may undermine investors' legal claims, said Todd
Henderson, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School.
That's because the investors will lack proof that top
Petrobras executives knowingly committed material wrongdoing,
rather than merely mismanaging the company, said Henderson, a
key requirement of some U.S. securities law claims.
"I think it's a very hard case," said Henderson.
However, investors also allege that Petrobras, the bankers
that sold its securities, several executives and the company's
accountants allowed investors to rely on materially misleading
statements when purchasing ADRs and bonds.
These claims point to information in the carefully worded
offering documents that accompany the sale of Petrobras
securities. Importantly, these types of allegations don't
require proof that the defendants knowingly made the
misstatements, which increases the likelihood the investors may
prevail.
Another legal expert, James Park, a professor at the
University of California Los Angeles School of Law, said
Wednesday's write-downs bolster the class-action case,
particularly for bondholders.
"They have lent money against the assets and they have fewer
assets now, so the creditworthiness of the company is certainly
in question," said Park. "I would be very surprised if the case
is dismissed."
If the case survives early dismissal, the two sides would
begin fighting over the discovery process of demanding access to
potential evidence and witnesses who could help investors to
prove their case. In general, securities cases settle after a
court determines the scope of the class represented by the
lawsuit. The process often takes many years after the initial
complaint is filed, and Park said the plaintiffs would have
little incentive to settle quickly given the recent revelations.
Securities cases have produced some of the largest class
action settlements.
Energy company Enron Corp and telecommunications company
WorldCom Inc crashed into bankruptcy early in the new
millennium. Securities class action lawsuits eventually led to a
series of settlements that produced $7.1 billion for Enron
investors and $6.2 billion for WorldCom backers, two of the
largest ever.
The hearing on early dismissal is scheduled for May 29, in
front of U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who is known for his
tough stance on corporate wrongdoing. He has refused to approve
settlements presented to him by U.S. regulators who allowed
defendants to avoid admitting any wrongdoing.
Petrobras increased its legal provisions to 4.091 billion
reais ($2.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2014, when the
U.S. class action was filed, up 40 percent from a year earlier.
That was an increase of only 2.8 percent from the third quarter
of 2014. The company did not comment on the U.S. lawsuit in
Wednesday's statement on its write-down.
The case is In re: Petrobras Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, no. 14-cv-9662
(Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, additional
reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro and Ayesha Rascoe in
Washington, editing by John Pickering)