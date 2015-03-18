BRASILIA, March 18 Brazil's Comptroller-General
Office on Wednesday added another six construction and
engineering firms to an investigation of contractors that
allegedly participated in a corruption ring at state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Newly included in the case were Tome Engenharia, Egesa
Engenharia, Carioca Christian Nielsen, Skanska Brasil, Eit
Empresa Industrial Técnica and MPE Montagens e Projetos
Especiais, the agency, known as CGU, said in a statement.
A total of 24 of Brazil's top builders are now being
investigated for suspected overpricing of contracts in a
multibillion-dollar scheme than funneled bribes to corrupt
Petrobras executives and politicians.
The case may exclude the companies from new contracts with
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is
formally called, and lead to fines and other penalties.
Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal is rippling through
various sectors of Brazil's economy. Large infrastructure
projects will likely be stalled with so many engineering firms
under investigation.
The investigation has so far led to 40 indictments on
racketeering, bribery and money laundering charges, including
two former Petrobras senior managers and 23 executives from six
of Brazil's leading construction and engineering firms.
The CGU began investigating eight construction companies
directly implicated in the case in December, leaving many of
them in financial trouble as they lost revenue and access to
capital markets.
Last week, Alumini Engenharia, GDK SA, Promon Engenharia,
Andrade Gutierrez SA, Fidens Engenharia,
Sanko-Sider, Odebrecht SA, Odebrecht Óleo e Gás
, Odebrecht Ambiental and SOG Óleo e Gás were included
in the CGU investigation.
The companies denied any wrongdoing. Odebrecht, Brazil's
largest diversified engineering firm, last week said it never
took part in any cartel and that it won all its contracts with
Petrobras in accordance to the legislation.
The Petrobras scandal has fueled protests against the
government and calls for the impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff, whose popularity is plummeting.
