RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's Petrobras will
receive cash recovered by Brazilian authorities as a result of
their investigation of contract-fixing, bribery and political
kickbacks at the state-run oil company, court officials said in
a statement on Wednesday.
The federal court in Curitiba, where the investigation is
based, has recovered 140 million reais ($45 million) from Pedro
Barusco, a former executive at Petrobras' services division. The
division managed contracts for large infrastructure projects
such as refineries, production ships and fertilizer factories.
Barusco, who told Congress on Tuesday that he and the
treasurer of the ruling political party had received kickbacks
off of Petrobras contracts for more than a decade, has pledged
to return $97 million to public coffers as part of a plea
bargain deal with prosecutors.
More money is in the process of being recovered from banks
and individuals in Brazil and abroad and will be held by the
court until the case is closed and the cash can be returned to
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is known.
Prosecutors in Curitiba told Reuters late last year that
Barusco and other cooperating suspects had pledged to return 420
million reais of bribe money, an amount expected to grow as more
plea bargains were reached and the investigation advanced.
Separately, prosecutors in Brasilia are seeking more than 4
billion reais in damages from six construction and engineering
companies and their executives for their alleged involvement in
the corruption scheme.
A federal police agent told Reuters in January that the
amount of overall money diverted in the scandal could surpass
$28 billion, making it Brazil's biggest-ever money laundering
probe.
($1 = $3.11 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Caroline
Stauffer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)