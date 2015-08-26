(Adds detail about companies banned from working with
Petrobras)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 26 Brazil's government is working
on a deal to allow construction companies implicated in a
massive corruption scandal to resume doing business with
state-run oil company Petrobras in exchange for paying fines and
damages, a government official briefed on the matter said on
Wednesday.
The official, who asked not to be identified because
negotiations are not public, said the government is in talks
with federal prosecutors to finalize the deal, which would be
implemented through a presidential decree.
The source did not say when the agreement, which could bring
in billions of dollars to state coffers, would be concluded.
A spokesman for Brazil's presidency declined to comment.
"This is not part of a plan to salvage the companies or
fatten government accounts," said the official. "The objective
is for these companies to resume work in exchange for
compensation to both Petrobras and the federal government."
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, however, later told reporters
in Brasilia the ministry is not working on a decree that would
allow the companies to work for Petrobras again.
"The government is very worried and wants these companies to
resume work to give a breather to the economy," said a senior
ruling party lawmaker directly involved in the talks for a
decree, told Reuters.
He asked not to be named so that he could speak freely about
issues considered sensitive by President Dilma Rousseff's ruling
Workers' Party.
Late last year, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, froze payments to, and ended the
right to contract any new business with, nearly two dozen
contractors. These companies allegedly rigged bids for Petrobras
refineries and other infrastructure projects, overcharged for
work and funneled some of the excess to executives and
politicians as bribes and political-campaign kickbacks.
Odebrecht SA, Camargo Correa and
Andrade Gutierrez, three of the country's largest construction
and engineering firms, are on the list which has grown to 26
companies from 24 since December, Petrobras said.
Camargo Correa has agreed to pay 700 million reais ($192
million) in compensation to obtain immunity from further
prosecution.
Foreign companies such as SBM Offshore NV, a
Netherlands-based firm that is the world's largest leaser of
oil-production ships, Italo-Argentine steel group Techint and
Japan's Toshiba Corp are also on the list.
The investigation has nearly paralyzed Brazil's oil and gas
industry and delayed other infrastructure projects, deepening
what is expected to be the country's worst recession in 25
years. In recent years, Petrobras has spent more than $40
billion a year on capital investment.
A deal for those companies to resume work could be a relief
for Rousseff as she struggles to contain the economic and
political fallout from the kickback investigation, dubbed
"Operation Car Wash."
The official said the companies can pay in cash or with
assets but added he did not know how much the compensation would
amount to. Local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported on
Wednesday the government could receive 15 billion reais ($4.12
billion), based on finance ministry estimates.
Five of the companies involved are negotiating separate
leniency deals with the Comptroller General's office (CGU), to
avoid being banned from bidding for any new government
contracts, the CGU said. They are OAS, Galvão Engenharia,
Engevix, UTC e SOG Oleo e Gas.
($1 = 3.64 reais)
