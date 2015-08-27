RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 27 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA needs $4.3 billion to complete the first 165,000 barrel-a-day operating unit at its stalled Comperj refinery outside Rio de Janeiro, the company's refining chief said on Thursday.

The company expects to complete the first unit or "train" at the plant in Itaboraí in 2020, Jorge Celestino Ramos told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. The work could be finished sooner if Petrobras can find a partner to help complete the refinery, Ramos added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount and Stephen Eisenhammer)