By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Brazilian federal police said
on Thursday they had started questioning João Vaccari Neto, the
treasurer of the country's ruling Workers' Party, as a
corruption probe focused on state-run oil company Petrobras
widened to include political figures.
"We want to know about donations that he solicited, legal or
illegal, from people who had contracts with Petrobras,"
prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said at a press
conference in Curitiba, where the probe started.
Police and prosecutors have accused former executives of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) of conspiring with
construction and engineering companies to funnel kickbacks to
Rousseff's Workers' Party and its allies.
Vaccari is the most senior politician to be officially
questioned in the case, which led Petrobras' chief executive
officer and senior managers to resign this week and caused a
political crisis for leftist President Dilma Rousseff.
The Workers' Party said in a statement on Thursday that the
accusations were unfounded "lies" and that it had only received
legal campaign donations. Vaccari has not been charged with any
crime.
Soon after, Vaccari issued a statement in which he
reiterated that the Workers' Party only receives legal
contributions and that he would cooperate with investigators.
As treasurer for the party, Vaccari was responsible for
soliciting campaign donations for Rousseff during last year's
presidential election.
In plea bargain testimony late last year, reviewed by
Reuters on Thursday, former Petrobras executive Pedro Barusco
accused Vaccari of diverting up to $200 million to Workers'
Party coffers between 2003 and 2013.
Barusco cooperated with investigators to avoid being
arrested, and prosecutors said at Thursday's press conference
that they have not been able to verify his accusation.
Federal police said in a statement on Thursday that four
additional arrest warrants had been served and 18 people had
been called to testify.
Lima, the prosecutor, said the latest facet of the
investigation centered on possible corruption at Petrobras
subsidiary BR Distribuidora, which operates 7,000 service
stations in Brazil and imports and exports oil byproducts. Lima
said prosecutors were looking into whether there was corruption
at the subsidiary.
Rousseff has denied knowledge of any kickback scheme and
urged a thorough investigation.
The probe has become a major headache for her because she
chaired the board of Petrobras between 2003 and 2010 when much
of the graft is alleged to have taken place.
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Gustavo Bonato;
Editing by Brian Winter, Toni Reinhold)