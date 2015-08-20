(Adds political context, analyst comment, details on Collor)
By Maria Carolina Marcello and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Aug 20 The speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress was charged by prosecutors with corruption and
money laundering on Thursday, becoming the first sitting
politician to be charged
in a burgeoning kickback and bribery scandal.
Eduardo Cunha, a member of Brazil's largest political party,
was accused of taking a $5 million bribe related to contracts
for two drillships built for state-run oil company Petrobras
, the focus of the country's biggest-ever corruption
scandal.
The prosecutor's office said it also laid unspecified
charges against former president Fernando Collor de Mello, now a
senator. His name had been on the Supreme Court's list of dozens
of people under investigation in the Petrobras scandal.
Cunha quit President Dilma Rousseff's coalition last month
to join opposition lawmakers seeking her impeachment and has
obstructed Rousseff's efforts to cut Brazil's gaping fiscal
deficit by passing more spending bills.
The corruption charges will isolate Cunha and weaken his
offensive against the president, who is battling the country's
worst recession in three decades.
Cunha vehemently refuted all of the charges and said in a
statement that he would continue his work as house speaker.
The country's top prosecutor filed the charges against Cunha
at the Supreme Court, where he will face trial if he is
indicted. Elected officials and cabinet ministers can only be
tried by the highest court in Brazil.
Prosecutors did not specify the charges against Collor, who
was president from 1990 to 1992, because they are based on plea
bargain statements that have yet to be made public. Collor's
presidency ended when he resigned hours before his certain
impeachment on corruption charges in an influence-peddling
scandal. He has been a senator for his home state of Alagoas
since 2007.
Collor called the charges speculative on Facebook and said
prosecutors had not given him the chance to defend himself.
Police raided his Brasilia mansion in July and seized three
luxury cars allegedly bought with bribe money, a Ferrari, a
Porsche and a Lamborghini. Prosecutors suspect the vehicles,
valued at $2 million, were bought to launder money.
In a statement outlining charges against Cunha, the
prosecutors also charged ex congresswoman Solange Almeida and
said they are seeking the return of $40 million in bribe money
and another $40 million in damages caused to Petrobras.
RELIEF FOR ROUSSEFF
If Cunha is convicted, Congress must decide whether to strip
him of his political rights and oust him as speaker, which would
also remove a fierce opponent of President Rousseff, whose
popularity has fallen to single digits in the midst of the
corruption scandal and economic downturn.
"Rousseff has been given some respite, but we can expect
some violent retribution from Cunha in the next days and weeks,"
said David Fleischer, a professor of politics at the University
of Brasilia.
Rousseff's government declined to comment on the latest
charges in the so-called "Car Wash" probe, named for a Brasilia
gas station where some of the funds were allegedly laundered.
A group of lawmakers called for Cunha to quit as a result of
the charges. Until his trial is over, the uncertainty will
deepen Brazil's political crisis, said Senator Aloysio Nunes, a
leader of the main opposition party, the PSDB.
The corruption scandal centers on oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known. A defendant in
the case, consultant Julio Camargo, said in plea bargain
testimony that he paid Cunha the $5 million bribe.
Cunha accuses Rousseff's government of framing him. Three
dozen sitting lawmakers are under investigation in connection
with allegations they received bribe money paid by engineering
firms to obtain contracts with Petrobras, the country's largest
company.
Camargo and Nestor Cervero, former head of Petrobras'
international division, have been convicted of organizing bribes
from South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co
in exchange for contracts to build two drillships,
the Petrobras 10000, which was ordered by Petrobras and Mitsui &
Co in 2006, and the Vitoria 10000, ordered by Petrobras
in 2007.
