(Adds canceled $720-million contract with Iesa Oleo e Gas,
paragraph 8)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO Nov 18 A graft investigation at
Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
is hurting the credit outlook for major suppliers
accused of participating in the alleged bribery scheme, Moody's
Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Moody's downgraded its rating of Mendes Junior Trading e
Engenharia SA to B3 from B2 and put a negative outlook on the
rating for both the engineering company and construction
conglomerate OAS SA.
Executives at both companies were arrested on Friday after
police raided their offices in search of evidence that they had
skimmed billions of dollars off Petrobras contracts and into
political parties' coffers.
"Although investigations are still ongoing and no
conclusions have been reached, we believe that these events
could strain Mendes Junior's already tight liquidity," wrote
Moody's analysts led by Cristiane Spercel.
The scandal sent Petrobras shares lower for the fourth
straight day, down 1 percent. It has become the biggest
political crisis to date for President Dilma Rousseff, whose
Workers' Party is accused of receiving the illicit funds.
The Moody's analysts said they might also downgrade OAS's
rating if legal proceedings or the country's economic slowdown
hurt the company's cash flow.
OAS and other conglomerates under investigation have been
the biggest recipients of recent highway and airport contracts
that the government is counting on to boost investments and
spark an economic recovery.
Petrobras is conducting its own investigation, including a
review of contracts in its $221 billion five-year capital
spending program. It rescinded a $720-million contract with
equipment manufacturer Iesa Oleo e Gas for the supply of 24
compression modules for subsalt oil platforms, the company said
in an emailed statement.
Separately on Tuesday, Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade
said it was working with police to determine whether Petrobras
suppliers had formed a cartel. In a statement, Cade said it was
negotiating a leniency agreement with Setal Oleo e Gas, whose
executive had sought a plea bargain with police.
Rousseff was the chairwoman of Petrobras' board from 2003 to
2010, when much of the graft allegedly took place, but has
denied knowledge of any crimes.
(Additional reporting by Brian Winter and Aluisio Alves in Sao
Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, Bernard Orr)