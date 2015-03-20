(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 20 Prosecutors who uncovered
Brazil's biggest corruption case called on Friday for tougher
prison sentences and more legal powers to crack down on rampant
graft that costs taxpayers more than the annual budget for
education and health.
Hoping to ride a wave of national disgust over the latest
corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, the top
federal prosecutor's office known as PGR sent Congress proposals
to stiffen penalties for corruption to up to 25 years in prison.
The prosecutors are seeking legal reforms to speed up the
arrest of corruption suspects and seizure of their assets before
they can be hidden. They also proposed reducing Brazil's long
appeals process that often lets criminals go scot-free.
A multibillion-dollar kickback scheme uncovered at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA has shaken President Dilma Rousseff's
government and threatens to further slow a stagnant economy.
The investigation dubbed "Operation Car Wash" has led to the
indictment of scores of executives from Brazil's top builders.
It has implicated 47 politicians who allegedly received graft
money, all but one of them from Rousseff's governing coalition.
"The Car Wash case has angered Brazil but it has not reduced
corruption or impunity in the country," said the lead prosecutor
in the probe, Deltan Dallagnol. He said the proposals could
transform the anger into changes needed to fight corruption.
According to an estimate by the United Nations Development
Program, graft amounts to 200 billion reais ($62 billion) a year
in Brazil, or twice the 2014 health budget and 2-1/2 times the
education budget.
The Petrobras scandal and economic downturn led to protests
by about 1 million people across Brazilian cities on Sunday.
The PGR's anti-corruption wish list came two days after
Rousseff made her own steps to counter rising discontent over
the Petrobras scandal that has undermined her popularity and put
her Workers' Party and its allies on the spot.
Both sets of measures call for the criminalization of
off-the-books slush funds - known in Portuguese as "Caixa 2" -
that are widely used by political parties to finance campaigns.
But the PGR plan goes further, proposing that political
parties be held responsible and penalized by exclusion from
elections if their members are found guilty of corruption.
On Monday, Dallagnol and his team of prosecutors charged the
treasurer of the ruling Workers' Party with corruption for
soliciting donations from executives accused of funneling money
from Petrobras contracts to politicians.
