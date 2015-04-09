By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA, April 9
BRASILIA, April 9 State-run oil company
Petrobras has purged corrupt managers and put a graft scandal
behind it, while hitting record output levels from off-shore
deposits, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Thursday.
The indictment of former senior executives of Petroleo
Brasileiro SA and the investigation of dozens of
political allies of Rousseff in the multibillion-dollar kickback
scandal has thrown her government into crisis and undermined
investor confidence in Brazil.
Rousseff, who has denied knowledge of the scheme that went
on while she was chairwoman of Petrobras from 2003 to 2010, said
the oil company has cleaned house.
"Petrobras is still standing. It has cleaned up what it had
to clean up and got rid of those who took advantage of their
positions to enrich themselves," Rousseff said in Rio de Janeiro
after opening a low-cost housing project.
Rousseff said Petrobras had turned the page on the
corruption case and posted record production of 700,000 barrels
of oil per day from the subsalt region it is tapping off-shore.
The company, however, has had to cut back investment plans
and infrastructure projects have been put on hold because of the
blacklisting of dozens of contractors under investigation by
prosecutors over bribery allegations.
Petrobras also faces lawsuits filed in the United States by
shareholders seeking compensation for the loss of asset value.
Petrobras said on Thursday it sill has no date for the
release of audited results that have been delayed by calculation
of the losses caused to the company.
Rousseff, who was narrowly re-elected in October, has seen
her popularity plummet. Polls show most Brazilians hold her
responsible for the corruption at the country's largest company.
Twenty-nine companies are being investigated for corruption
by the comptroller general on civil charges and 97 people have
been indicted by prosecutors on criminal charges of
racketeering, bribery and money laundering.
Prosecutors are investigating 47 politicians, all but one
from Rousseff's governing coalition, over allegations they
received graft money siphoned off construction and engineering
firm contracts with Petrobras.
On Thursday, the treasurer of Rousseff's Workers' Party,
João Vaccari, told a congressional commission that all donations
from those contractors to the party were legally registered.
In an excerpt released on Wednesday of an interview with
CNN's Spanish-language channel, Rousseff said she was
"absolutely sure" none of the bribery money was used to fund her
election campaign.
(Editing by Grant McCool)