SAO PAULO Aug 19 Brazil's state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on
Wednesday it was not in negotiation to pay a fine to settle
criminal and civil investigations in the United States.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Petrobras, as the firm is
known, may have to pay record penalties of $1.6 billion or more
to settle U.S. criminal and civil probes into its role in a
corruption scandal, according to a person recently briefed by
the company's legal advisers.
Two other sources with direct knowledge of Petrobras' legal
plans also said that any settlement, while several years away,
would likely be "large," but declined to give a specific
estimate.
All three sources requested anonymity, and cautioned that
any estimates for the size of possible fines were very
preliminary.
The oil company hired U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
LLP and the Brazilian law firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe to
conduct an internal investigation into the allegations and has
promised to turn over information to the authorities.
The law firms report to Ellen Gracie Northfleet, former
chief justice of Brazil's Supreme Court and Andreas Pohlmann.
Gracie and Pohlmann were hired in December by the Petrobras
board to ensure that the investigation remained independent.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP said on Wednesday it had not
discussed paying a fine with Petrobras regarding the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commision or Department of Justice
investigations.
"We know of no such discussions by any legal advisors with
Petrobras," said Michael Diamant, a partner with the law firm,
in a statement to Reuters.
The Department of Justice declined to comment on the
Petrobras statement.
In November, the SEC sent a subpoena to Petrobras requesting
information about the widening corruption investigations that
have ensnared top company executives, major private contractors
and senior politicians in Brazil. According to people familiar
with the matter, the DOJ, which can bring criminal charges, is
also investigating the company.
Petrobras also said on Wednesday U.S. authorities had not
made a decision about the merit of the investigation or eventual
fines involved. Petrobras press officials declined to say how
they knew about the U.S. government's thinking.
