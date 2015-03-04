RIO DE JANEIRO, March 4 Brazil's Petroleo
Brasileiro SA will seek financing of as much as $19 billion this
year despite a corruption scandal that cost the state-run oil
company its investment grade rating, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Petrobras , as the company is known, agreed
in a board meeting to lift the financing limit from $6 billion,
but is still working on the structure of the credit operation,
said the source, who asked for anonymity because no
authorization was given to talk to the press.
The Petrobras press office declined to comment on reports
about an increase in financing. It was originally reported late
Tuesday by Veja and in the Wednesday edition of the Estado de S.
Paulo newspaper. Neither Veja or Estado cited a source by name.
The push to seek more funds abroad marks a change for
Petrobras. Until recently, it said it didn't plan to tap
international markets in 2015.
Moody's Investors Service stripped Petrobras of its
investment grade rating last week and kept the firm on review
for further downgrade, citing concerns over an ongoing
corruption scandal and liquidity pressures.
The negative outlook suggests the scandal over alleged
bribery and money laundering will likely boost borrowing costs.
This comes as falling oil prices have already reduced the cash
needed to pay rising debt and to finance new production from
vast offshore discoveries.
Petrobras, the world's most indebted and least profitable
major oil company, has been unable to raise cash in
international capital markets as it scrambles to publish
financial statements for 2014 that fully reflect
corruption-related writedowns and can pass a review by
independent auditors.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)