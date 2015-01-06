(Adds details on creditors, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 6 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Tuesday it
had completed talks with "bilateral" government creditors on the
release of third-quarter financial results that have been
delayed by a corruption scandal.
The lenders had demanded the presentation of audited
third-quarter results by the end of January, said the statement,
filed with securities regulator CVM.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, did not name
the lenders, but major bilateral lenders include national
import-export banks that are important sources of finance for
oil industry equipment. Petrobras did not immediately respond to
requests for additional comment.
Under the agreement Petrobras will be able to deliver
unaudited financial statements to the lenders by the end of
January rather than audited accounts as first demanded.
On Dec. 29, Petrobras, the most-indebted and
least-profitable major global oil company, said it would deliver
its unaudited statements by the end of January.
Without the agreement, the creditors could have declared
Petrobras in default as early as the end of January, possibly
forcing the company to repay its debts early, Petrobras said in
the filing.
Petrobras has already missed a Dec. 29 deadline to provide
unaudited third-quarter results to some foreign currency bond
holders. It said last month that it had a waver to delay
release, but did not say what percentage of the debt was
covered.
One of those creditors, New York-based distressed-debt fund
Aurelius Capital Management LP, encouraged investors to declare
Petrobras in default for not meeting the deadline for unaudited
results. The move was described as a "precautionary step."
Aurelius officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Petrobras first put off the release of its third-quarter
earnings report on Nov. 13 after a corruption investigation
prompted its outside auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to refuse
to certify its financial statements until it could be sure the
value of the company's assets, allegedly inflated by corruption,
were properly valued.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount and Caroline
Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)