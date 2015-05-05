* Fuel subsidies made investment plans un-workable -CVM
RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 Brazil's securities
industry regulator accused the former board of state-run oil
producer Petrobras of setting a fuel pricing policy that
misguided investors and hurt the company.
The former board, chaired for years by then-Finance Minister
Guido Mantega, approved a $221 billion, 2014-2018 investment
program with specific debt targets but "chose to run a pricing
policy that made it unlikely for those goals to be met," the
watchdog, known as CVM, said in a report posted on Tuesday on
its website.
Citations by the CVM can result in fines and restrictions on
participating in financial market activities or serving as an
officer of a public company.
The decision comes as Petrobras faces a number of class
action lawsuits in U.S. courts by investors who accuse the
company of misleading statements and failing to disclose
corruption practices. Petrobras, worth nearly $300 billion in
2008, is now worth $63 billion despite finding large offshore
oil resources.
As part of a government strategy to curb inflation,
Petrobras for years kept domestic fuel prices below
international levels. The subsidies caused about 60 billion
reais ($19 billion) in refining losses for Petrobras, which was
forced to buy oil at market prices but sell fuels at a loss.
That helped inflate the company's debt to $106 billion,
making Petrobras the world's most-indebted and least-profitable
major oil company.
According to Paulo Roberto Costa, whose testimony helped
uncover the contract fixing, bribery and political kick-back
scandal at Petrobras, the refining losses have hurt the
company's finances more than the corruption.
"I presented proposals to adjust fuel prices gradually to
the board in 2011, 2012 and 2013," Costa told a congressional
hearing on the corruption scandal at Petrobras on Tuesday. "It
was Mantega who rejected them."
"If you consider that (the graft scheme) cost Petrobras 6
billion reais, the fuel subsidies cost 10 times that," said
Costa, who pleaded guilty to bribery and other charges in the
scandal.
The CVM said the ex-board members failed to be "loyal" to
the company that employed them.
Other board members accused by the CVM included former
Planning Minister Miriam Belchior, former Deputy Energy Minister
Marcio Zimmermann, steel tycoon Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter, and
Luciano Coutinho, head of state development bank BNDES.
Coutinho remains on Petrobras' board. Efforts to contact him
and other former board members were unsuccessful.
The CVM said it is waiting for them to present their
defense.
($1 = 3.06 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Aluisio Alves; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)