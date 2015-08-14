SAO PAULO Aug 14 More defendants are
negotiating and signing plea bargain deals in a massive bribery
case focused on Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras as federal
prosecutors prepare charges against higher-profile suspects,
including politicians.
Petrobras' former head of corporate services Renato Duque
and Fernando Soares, a lobbyist who helped firms win drillship
contracts with Petrobras and is accused of funneling
bribes to the Brazil Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), are among
those negotiating deals, lawyers for both defendants said.
More than 100 people have been indicted, the country's most
powerful engineering executives detained and dozens of lawmakers
implicated in the case with prosecutors relying heavily on plea
bargain deals, a relatively new legal tool in Brazil, to expand
their investigation.
The push to keep building a stronger list of potential
witnesses signals that prosecutors have their eye on even
higher-level suspects in the price fixing and political kickback
scheme.
"Prosecutors are both building a case against people higher
up the political food chain, and seeking to increase the
likelihood that those executives already implicated will receive
definitive jail sentences," said Matthew Taylor, an expert on
Brazil's legal system at American University.
President Dilma Rousseff is not being investigated and has
supported the probe, but it has ensnared senior members of her
Workers' Party and its allies. Combined with a weak economy, it
has also pushed her approval ratings down into single digits.
She served as chairwoman of the board of Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known, from 2003 to 2010 when much
of the alleged graft took place.
Prosecutors are expected to present charges against dozens
of lawmakers and former ministers they have been investigating
since March in coming weeks.
To be sure, some defendants say they are innocent and will
not collaborate, vowing to appeal any eventual sentences.
Brazil's largest engineering firm, Odebrecht SA, denied
there were any talks about a deal for CEO Marcelo Odebrecht
after the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said the company was
considering cooperation.
Marcelo Odebrecht's personal ties to former President Luiz
Inácio Lula da Silva threaten to bring the scandal closer to the
Workers' Party if he were to collaborate.
Prosecutors have also opened a separate inquiry into whether
Lula improperly used his connections to benefit Odebrecht after
leaving office.
Deals with 28 defendants had been sealed as of this week,
though only 21 names are public, a spokeswoman for the federal
prosecutors' office said, adding that the number is rising
daily. Prosecutors do not comment on plea negotiations.
The rising number of agreements is also a sign the tide is
turning against the defendants, lawyers said.
Neither Soares nor Duque managed to get a higher court to
order their pre-trial release.
The Supreme Court has recently upheld other decisions from
federal judge Sergio Moro, who oversees the investigation and
has become a folk hero for many Brazilians fed up with near
daily revelations of corruption.
In one significant ruling, the high court agreed to transfer
Jose Dirceu, who was Lula's chief of staff, to the southern city
of Curitiba, where Moro's court is based, on Aug. 3.
REDUCED SENTENCES
"There are a series of elements that made the outlook a
little leas certain for these people," Pierpaolo Bottini, who
negotiated a plea deal for the chief executive officer of
builder Camargo Correa, said of the more recent deals.
Bottini's client, Dalton Avancini, told prosecutors that
construction executives discussed paying bribes to executives of
state-run electrical utility Eletrobras, helping them
discover the scandal extended to the power sector and included
fraud on contracts to build the Angra 3 power plant and the Belo
Monte hydroelectric dam.
Avancini's cooperation reduced his penalty to a six-year
house arrest from a potential 16-year prison sentence.
The CEO of another builder, OAS, who resisted a deal with
prosecutors, was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week. The
difference in sentences for executives who collaborate and those
who do not is also likely encouraging more plea bargains.
A Curitiba-based lawyer not acting in the case, Ubirajara
Costodio Filho, said new testimony would likely yield
information about politicians since much is already known about
the engineering firms that participated in what prosecutors call
a cartel that fixed prices on contracts and passed on bribes to
executives, political parties and politicians.
Bottini said the new plea deals show the tool is becoming
more effective. They are common in the United States, but Brazil
only passed a law regulating how they should be used in 2012.
Some opposition remains, however.
In response to news reports that the former head of
Petrobras' international division, Nestor Cervero, sought a plea
deal, his lawyer Edson Ribeiro said there would be none as long
as he represented Cervero.
"I do not accept the use of pre-trial detention as a method
for obtaining testimony and will not lend my credibility to a
judge who violates procedural and constitutional norms,
violating the democratic rule of law," Ribeiro said.
Judge Moro and the prosecutors say the detentions are legal
and that many of the plea deals were signed while defendants
were free.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Kieran Murray)