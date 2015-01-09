NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Petrobras's pariah status worsened
this week as a widening corruption scandal and acceleration
fears left investors fleeing the Brazilian state-controlled oil
outfit's benchmark bonds and any other credit associated with
the company.
The investigation into kickbacks and corruption allegations
at Petrobras - widely known as "Operation Car Wash" - has
already claimed several victims, including construction firm
OAS, which opted on January 2 to miss a payment on its 2021s to
preserve liquidity after being temporarily banned from bidding
on any future contracts with Petrobras.
Indeed, uncertainty over the scope of wrongdoing and fears
of more revelations concerning corruption has the buyside taking
a broader hands-off approach to Brazil, a country already
struggling with deteriorating fiscal numbers and flagging
growth.
"In a country like Brazil where a big portion of the economy
is still linked to the government, (a scandal like this one) has
an economic effect on the country as a whole," said Maxim
Vydrine, an emerging markets debt fund manager at Amundi Asset
Management.
Jack Deino, head of emerging market portfolio management and
senior portfolio manager at Invesco, took a similar view,
saying: "If they don't get this problem solved soon, these
companies are going to stop a significant portion of their
business, generating layoffs and slowing economic growth, which
is already teetering."
Distressed fund Aurelius Capital Management - better known
as one of the lead holdout investors battling Argentina in US
courts - exacerbated investor fears in late December when in a
letter to holders of Petrobras bonds it warned that a technical
default was looming after the company failed to release
unaudited third-quarter results after the 90-day deadline set by
some indentures.
Rumours this week that Aurelius was seeking to benefit from
an acceleration after buying Petrobras CDS were enough to send
the Petrobras curve reeling.
The short-end of the curve was particularly vulnerable to
such talk, given the high cash price, and widened by about 100bp
on Tuesday. The 2016s hit a wide of around 675bp-700bp, but
traded back down to the high 500s by the end of the week.
The 2024s also suffered, trading out to a mid-market price
of 567bp before returning to a mid of 511bp on Friday.
And while management was quick to nip such concerns in the
bud after agreeing with creditors to release results by the end
of the month, investors remain wary.
The spread on the 2024s, for example, is still considerably
wider than the sub-400bp seen in November when the corruption
scandal truly started to dent market sentiment.
ACCELERATION
In December, Moody's placed Petrobras's Baa2 rating under
review for a possible downgrade, citing the possibility of
acceleration and subsquent liquidity pressures if the company
did not meet indenture requirements to deliver financial
statements.
If Petrobras sticks to its late-January deadline, investors
and rating agencies are expected to give it some leeway. But
Petrobras faces other potential hurdles over the medium to
longer term.
The company needs to increase production to boost Ebitda and
lower leverage ratios that now stand at around five times - a
level that agencies say is unsustainable if it is to avoid a
downgrade. However, the recent rout in crude prices could
sabotage such plans.
"You have to make a commitment that within four or five
years your balance sheet will be back to around three times
levered," said Deino. "How are you going to do that? The numbers
don't add up. You have somewhere near US$40bn in annual capex
but you are not generating that much Ebitda. They say the plan
is to increase production, but debt is going up and oil prices
are going down."
Meanwhile, Petrobras is locked out of the capital markets -
at the very least until it fulfils its obligation to publish
audited 2014 results by the June 30 2015 deadline. Between now
and then it will have to fall back on cashflow generation and
government support, say analysts at UBS.
Indeed, it is that implicit government backing and the
long-term benefits of reducing corruption costs that may
ultimately lure investors back into the credit, especially if it
looks cheap.
"It is a strongly supported credit. The Brazilian government
will probably never let Petrobras go down. I don't think it goes
to junk, and at some level you just hold your nose and buy it,"
Deino added.
"Longer-term, the investigation is positive. Some of the
cost overruns (due to corruption) are massive. If they can clean
it up, it would be very accretive and that goes down to the
bottom line."
