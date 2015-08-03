(Corrects headline to delete reference to media reports)

BRASILIA Aug 3 Brazil's federal police said on Monday they have arrested former minister Jose Dirceu in the latest round of a massive investigation into alleged corruption at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

Dirceu, a minister under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration between 2003 and 2005, is the most senior member of the ruling Workers' Party to be arrested in the probe. Dirceu was already under house detention for conducting a vote-buying scheme during Lula's government.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)