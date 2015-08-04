(Adds comment from Dirceu's lawyer, Supreme Court transfer)
By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA, Brazil Aug 3 Brazilian police on
Monday arrested former government minister Jose Dirceu, one of
the most senior members of the ruling Workers' Party to be
detained so far in a corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Dirceu, popular former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's
chief of staff between 2003 and 2005, was already under house
arrest for running a vote-buying scheme. His involvement in an
even larger scandal threatens to bring the investigation closer
to Lula and his protégé and successor President Dilma Rousseff.
Federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima called
Dirceu a key instigator of the Petrobras scandal, saying he took
bribes from contractors while in office and continued to receive
payments even when he was jailed in late 2013 for the
vote-buying scandal in Lula's first term.
Lima said neither Lula nor Rousseff are currently targets of
the widening probe but added during a news conference: "No one
is exempt from investigation."
Police served seven other arrest warrants, including one for
Dirceu's brother, and 26 search-and-seizure warrants in the
latest phase of a graft investigation that has undermined
Rousseff's popularity and led to calls for her impeachment.
Workers' Party Treasurer Joao Vaccari was arrested in April
and stepped down to focus on his defense.
At least one government witness has said Rousseff's 2014
re-election campaign was financed in part with money originating
from a scheme to siphon funds from overpriced engineering and
construction contracts with Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, to pay bribes to company executives and politicians.
The Workers' Party denied any wrongdoing and said in a
statement that all its campaign donations were strictly legal
bank transfers duly reported to electoral authorities. But
opponents said prosecutors and police now had to investigate
party founder Lula and President Rousseff.
"There is no doubt that Dirceu's arrest puts Lula and Dilma
in the sights of Operation Car Wash," Senator Aloysio Nunes of
the main opposition party PSDB said in a Facebook message.
Lima said the bribery and kickback scheme began during the
Lula administration, and there was no evidence of involvement by
former Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Graça Foster, whom
Rousseff had appointed.
Dirceu's lawyer, Roberto Podval, said at a news conference
on Monday that he would appeal his client's imprisonment and
said he was being treated like "today's scapegoat".
Dirceu was arrested early on Monday in Brasilia. By late
afternoon, the Supreme Court approved his transfer to Curitiba,
where the Petrobras graft investigation is centered in southern
Brazil.
Lima said Dirceu was responsible for hiring two ex-Petrobras
executives involved in the scandal, former refining and supply
chief Paulo Roberto Costa and former head of engineering and
services Renato Duque.
Curitiba-based law firm Arns de Oliveira & Andreazza said on
Monday it would start negotiating a plea deal for Duque this
week, which could lead to damaging testimony on Dirceu's role.
The investigation into corruption at Petrobras, which began
in March 2014, has also led to jail for some of Brazil's most
senior engineering executives and caused the oil company to
write off more than $2 billion in losses related to the case.
Dozens of lawmakers, mostly from Rousseff's governing
coalition, are being investigated for receiving money in the
alleged scheme, which prosecutors suspect went beyond Petrobras
to other state-run companies.
Lima said that, while corruption has long existed in Brazil,
political kickbacks became systematic during the Lula years.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Caroline
Stauffer and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Lisa
Shumaker and Ken Wills)