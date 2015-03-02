SAO PAULO, March 2 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA plans to sell $13.7 billion in assets for this and
next year, as part of efforts to reduce debt and protect cash,
the company said in a statement on Monday.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, expects
divestitures in exploration and production locally and overseas
to account for 30 percent of asset sales in the period, the
statement said. Gas and energy asset sales could account for 40
percent of that amount, with the remaining coming from
distribution-related assets.
In a separate statement, Petrobras said it had hired
PricewaterhouseCoopers to audit its earnings reports for 2015
and 2016.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing
by Chris Reese)