By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 Ecovix, a unit of the
Engevix group, said it may have to delay delivery of four hulls
for oil and gas production platforms intended for Brazil's
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA due to
troubles securing funds from state lender Banco do Brasil
.
The shipbuilder, which is entangled in the massive Operation
Car Wash corruption investigation and as a result has struggled
to secure fresh financing, won a contract to build eight hulls
for Petrobras, as the company is known, by 2018. Four have
already been delivered.
To meet the delivery deadlines for the other four hulls
intended to be deployed in Brazil's subsalt discoveries, Gabriel
Freire, the shipbuilder's interim director of legal affairs,
said Ecovix is in talks with Petrobras and lenders to try to
resolve its problems securing fresh credit from Banco do Brazil,
Brazil's biggest state-owned bank.
Ecovix has debts of 140 million reais with Banco do Brazil.
"As long as the impasse with Banco do Brasil remains, we
will not make progress" with the contract with Petrobras, Freire
said, who is partner at Brasil Plural, which is responsible for
restructuring Ecovix debt.
"We are still trying to meet the contractual goals but there
may be delays," he said.
In addition to the hulls for platforms P-70, P-71, P-72 and
P-73, Ecovix has contracts to build three drilling rigs for Sete
Brasil, which is in court supervised debt restructuring.
"We are working with all the creditors to negotiate a debt
renegotiation plan and for now we have no plan to shift into
something more radical such as bankruptcy protection," Freire
said.
Petrobras did not respond immediately to requests for
comment. Banco do Brasil declined to comment on the subject.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr)