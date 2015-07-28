BRASILIA, July 28 The arrest of Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, currently on leave as chief executive officer of Brazil's Eletronuclear, is unwelcome but should not cause problems in other areas under power regulator Aneel's jurisdiction, Aneel's general director, Romeu Donizete Rufino, said on Tuesday.

Pinheiro da Silva was one of two executives arrested by Brazilian police on Tuesday who are involved in building the country's third nuclear power plant for Eletrobras, and pulling the state-run utility into a corruption scandal that has engulfed government-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA . (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)