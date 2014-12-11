SAO PAULO Dec 11 The Brazilian government is
working on a plan to help state-controlled oil producer
Petrobras borrow money in capital markets to help finance
exploration and operational activities during next year, a
cabinet minister said on Thursday.
The plan, by which the Brazilian government would guarantee
a debt issuance by Petrobras backed by 9 billion reais ($3.4
billion) in debt that state-controlled power utility Eletrobras
owes to the oil company, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão
told reporters in Brasilia.
Lobão expects the deal to be concluded and announced this
week.
Bankers and analysts say Petrobras, formally known as
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, risks being left out of
capital markets temporarily as a widening corruption probe makes
it harder for the company to raise cash in debt and equity
markets. The refinancing hurdles are moutning just as
international oil prices are tumbling, threatening to crimp
revenue.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)