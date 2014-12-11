(Adds details, share and bond performance throughout)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 11 The Brazilian
government is working on a plan to help embattled
state-controlled oil producer Petrobras borrow
money through an offering of asset-backed securities before year
end, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão said on Thursday.
The plan, under which the National Treasury and state-run
power holding company Eletrobras would guarantee an
issuance of debt, was conceived to help Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
as Petrobras is formally known, fund exploration and other
operations next year, Lobão told reporters in Brasilia.
He declined to give details of the deal. But he said that 9
billion reais ($3.4 billion) that Eletrobras owes to Petrobras
from the purchase of fuel for thermal electricity plants will be
used as collateral for the debt issuance, with the government
guaranteeing two-thirds of the deal and Eletrobras the rest.
Lobão expects the deal to be formally announced by the end
of the week.
His remarks came as concerns mounted over Petrobras' ability
to raise funds for next year amid a widespread corruption
scandal. Bankers warned that Petrobras risks being left out of
capital markets temporarily because the scandal is impairing its
ability to issue audited financial information, a precondition
for any capital markets transaction.
The government-backed debt deal shows that Petrobras is
looking for alternatives to keep financing its five-year, $220
billion investment plan, the largest in the global oil industry.
Preferred shares of Petrobras slumped 3.8 percent, while the
price on the company's global bond due in March 2024
dropped by about one cent on the dollar to
96.750 cents.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company borrows about one-half of
its $40 billion in annual capital spending mostly from bond
investors. It typically taps bond markets early in the year and
has arranged a first-quarter global bond offering in five of the
past eight years.
Banks and investors in Brazil may shrug off the risk of
extending credit to Petrobras, and local loan and bond markets
are too small to supply the company with financing, bankers told
Reuters.
($1 = 2.63 Brazilian reais)
