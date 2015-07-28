SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazilian federal police said
on Tuesday they were completing two arrest warrants as part of a
corruption investigation into Eletronuclear, a subsidiary of
state-run electric utility Eletrobras.
The investigation that had previously focused on graft at
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA is
investigating price fixing and cartel formation at the Angra 3
nuclear reactor, police said in a statement.
Federal police called a press conference for 10 a.m. (1 p.m.
GMT), to discuss the operation, which also included 23 search
and seizure warrants in several cities including Brasilia, Rio
de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
The detainees will be taken to Curitiba, the epicenter of
Brazil's largest ever corruption investigation.
The investigation involves the same engineering firms
already being investigated for forming a cartel to overcharge
Petrobras, as the oil major is known, the statement said.
A prosecutor and federal police agent told Reuters last
month they had evidence the scheme to overcharge Petrobras for
work and pass on the excess as bribes to executives and
politicians likely operated at Eletrobras as well.
Corruption likely affected Belo Monte, a giant dam in the
Amazon, as well as Angra 3, Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima
said in an interview last month. Both Belo Monte and Angra 3 are
still under construction and have been hit with multiple delays.
Eletrobras declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)