RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint
Nelson Silva, the former head of BG Plc in
Brazil, as chief of strategy and management, a newly created
position on its senior management committee, company sources
told Reuters.
Silva came to Petrobras ealier this month as an advisor to
new Chief Exectutive Pedro Parente, who was apointed by Brazil's
interim-Presdient Michel Temer to cut the company's massive debt
and find ways to revive investment.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Richard Chang)