(Adds quote from source, background)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint
Nelson Silva, the former head of BG Plc in
Brazil, as chief of strategy and management, a newly created
position on its senior management committee, company sources
told Reuters.
Silva came to Petrobras, as the company is commonly known,
earlier this month as senior adviser to new Chief Executive
Pedro Parente, who was appointed by Brazil's interim-Presdient
Michel Temer to cut the company's massive debt and find ways to
revive investment.
"Pedro Parente believes that the thing that will change
Petrobras is a change in the way it is managed from the inside
out," one of the sources said on Thursday. "Day to day its hard
for the chief executive to supervise management down to the
lowest levels. Silva is and will be the operational arm for this
planning and management area."
The source asked for anonymity because the decision on Silva
has not been approved by the company's board.
One of the key jobs facing Silva will be the drafting of a
new strategic plan focused on cutting the company's $126 billion
of debt, the biggest in the world oil industry.
Petrobras said Wednesday that its board approved the
creation of the new post. The post increases the number of
senior executives on the company's executive committee to eight
from seven, it will also require approval by shareholders at a
general meeting.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)