(Adds quote from source, background)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to appoint Nelson Silva, the former head of BG Plc in Brazil, as chief of strategy and management, a newly created position on its senior management committee, company sources told Reuters.

Silva came to Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, earlier this month as senior adviser to new Chief Executive Pedro Parente, who was appointed by Brazil's interim-Presdient Michel Temer to cut the company's massive debt and find ways to revive investment.

"Pedro Parente believes that the thing that will change Petrobras is a change in the way it is managed from the inside out," one of the sources said on Thursday. "Day to day its hard for the chief executive to supervise management down to the lowest levels. Silva is and will be the operational arm for this planning and management area."

The source asked for anonymity because the decision on Silva has not been approved by the company's board.

One of the key jobs facing Silva will be the drafting of a new strategic plan focused on cutting the company's $126 billion of debt, the biggest in the world oil industry.

Petrobras said Wednesday that its board approved the creation of the new post. The post increases the number of senior executives on the company's executive committee to eight from seven, it will also require approval by shareholders at a general meeting. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang, Bernard Orr)