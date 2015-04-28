SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazil's Supreme Court on
Tuesday ordered the release from jail of nine engineering
executives charged in the corruption investigation at state-run
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The Court said in a statement that the executives had the
right to defend themselves out of jail, although they will be
under house arrest.
The Supreme Court's decision may complicate prosecutors'
efforts to convince more executives to collaborate with the
investigation. Previously, only executives who signed plea
bargain deals were released from jail in the southern city of
Curitiba, where the case is under the jurisdiction of federal
judge Sergio Moro.
Prosecutors charged the executives with corruption and money
laundering in December, though Moro had authorized their arrests
in November. They are accused of organizing a cartel that fixed
contracts and overcharged Petrobras, as the oil major is known,
and funneling the excess funds to political parties, politicians
and themselves.
The executives to be freed include senior leadership of OAS
, Camargo Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao
Engenharia, Mendes Junior and Engevix.
Brazil's prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot criticized the
Supreme Court's decision. In a statement, he said he believed
forming the cartel constituted a risk to public order and
justified their continued detainment.
Prosecutors have indicted 97 people, among them executives
and the treasurer of President Dilma Rousseff's political party.
Dozens of politicians are implicated in a parallel investigation
based in Brasilia.
Public disgust over the scandal, thought to be the largest
corruption scheme uncovered in Brazil, has led to massive street
protests.
